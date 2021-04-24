Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $25.77

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $25.13. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1,169 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
