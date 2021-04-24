Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 166.24 ($2.17) on Friday. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.50 ($2.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.17.

In related news, insider Joanne Parfrey acquired 37,500 shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

