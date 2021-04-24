Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $797,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

