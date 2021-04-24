Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $100.24. 368,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

