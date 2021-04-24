Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $28.00. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

