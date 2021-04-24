Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.22.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.