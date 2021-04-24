Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $128.54.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.