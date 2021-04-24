Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declares Dividend of $1.51

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.512 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
