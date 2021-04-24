Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declares Dividend of $1.51

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.512 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

HXGBY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

