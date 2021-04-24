Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,515 Average PT from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, with a total value of £33,975 ($44,388.56).

HIK stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,392 ($31.25). The company had a trading volume of 384,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,465.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

