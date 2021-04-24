Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Hilltop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.