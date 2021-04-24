Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.