Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 286.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 15.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 52.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 149,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,634 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $245,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

