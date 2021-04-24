Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $5.78 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.78 or 0.07717193 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

