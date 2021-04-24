HOQU Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,871.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $524,636.24 and $32,871.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

