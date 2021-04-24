Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 306,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 256,654 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Get Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,509,000.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.