Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.31 and a 200-day moving average of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

