Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.81 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $304.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

