Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.30

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.30 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 54.20 ($0.71). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 23,220 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.30. The stock has a market cap of £89.31 million and a P/E ratio of -133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

