HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $564.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average of $411.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.86 and a 52-week high of $564.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.16.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

