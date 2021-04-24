Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 566,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,510,104 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 159.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,276,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.