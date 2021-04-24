Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and $2.32 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.