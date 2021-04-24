IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

