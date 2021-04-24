IFG Advisory LLC Buys 920 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

VFC stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

