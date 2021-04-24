IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.