IFG Advisory LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 72,125 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

FSK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.