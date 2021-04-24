IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

