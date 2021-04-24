IFG Advisory LLC Sells 627 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

