IFG Advisory LLC Takes $463,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,565 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.