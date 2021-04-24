iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

