iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

