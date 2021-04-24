ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 976,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

