Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

