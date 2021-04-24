Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.