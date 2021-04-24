Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 2,140 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

