Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 7,070 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

