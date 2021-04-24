Independence (NYSE:IHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.29

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $645.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independence by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independence by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Independence by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

