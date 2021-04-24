Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Informa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.