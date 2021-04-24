Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $51,455,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

ALSN stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

