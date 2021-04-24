Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

