Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,119.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.