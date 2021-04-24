Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 393 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

