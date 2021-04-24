INmune Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for INmune Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

INMB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.