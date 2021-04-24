Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Acquires $60,760.00 in Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $107,224.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEF. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 432,213 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

