Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $3,179,573.76 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after buying an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

