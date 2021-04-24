Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $116,860.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80.

Shares of BIGC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.