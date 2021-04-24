Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $20,865.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $20,865.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 224 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $8,012.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

