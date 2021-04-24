Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $755,100.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,336. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,984.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.