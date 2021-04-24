Insider Selling: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$200,000.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Richard Mimeau sold 25,750 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$26,522.50.

On Thursday, March 18th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Mimeau sold 150,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$174,585.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00.

CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$250.07 million and a PE ratio of -475.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.