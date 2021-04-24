Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $309,537.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.94 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

