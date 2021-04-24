Insider Selling: Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

